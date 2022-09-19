For Caribbean Diaspora, Elizabeth’s Passing Raises the Specter of the UK’s Colonial Past

The US was a British colony. By establishing its own independence and identity in 1776, since then America has charted its own course while maintaining a healthy relationship with the UK. That’s the kind of identity that most people in the Caribbean Commonwealth, including Jamaica, desire.

For the Caribbean diaspora community, the passing of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month caps a steadily widening drift among commonwealth nations of the Caribbean away from the British monarchy and the empire it represented. For many, Queen Elizabeth’s passing and the assumption to the throne of her son, now King Charles, augurs the beginning of a new geopolitical relationship in which island nations once tethered to Britain’s colonial past are now charting a more explicitly independent course. Lyndon Johnson is the publisher and editor of CaribPress based in Los Angeles. He spoke with EMS about the Caribbean community’s response to Elizabeth’s passing and what it means for the future of the region. (Image: A funeral procession in London for the late Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8.)

What’s your immediate reactions when you heard of Queen Elizabeth’s passing? What are the thoughts from the Caribbean American community?

First of all, our Carib Press media organization sincerely expresses condolences to the people of Britain and the royal family. Losing a beloved family member is always a sad event universally. But I personally have never accepted the British monarchy due to its history with Africa and slavery.

Currently, global mainstream media primarily focus on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and her son and successor King Charles and then report that the reactions are mixed from many former British colonies. But to many of us in the Caribbean American community, the Queen’s passing reminds us that there are still many unresolved issues like national identity without British sovereignty, an apology from the monarchy for slavery and colonization, and reparations.

The Caribbean American community I’m speaking to here is in the context related to the UK. I mean English speaking people originally from Caribbean nations that were former British colonies like Jamaica, Bahamas, Dominica, and Grenada. And not people from the Spanish and French speaking nations like Cuba, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Martinique, and many others.

How does a Jamaican or Bahamian identity under British Sovereignty different from one without?

The difference is substantial. Growing up in Jamaica, the Jamaican national identity was always confusing to me and my friends. Are we Jamaican or Jamaican British or Afro-Jamaican?

Socially, British culture was imposed on us. Overtime, we have embraced many British traditions and systems like drinking tea with milk, driving on the left, playing cricket, following the British educational curriculum and metrics, partaking in the parliamentary system, and of course speaking English. However, consciously we know we’re not British and will never be considered as such in the UK although the British sovereignty includes the Jamaican people.

And unlike other “democratic independent” nations like the US or Mexico or France, we could elect a prime minister but cannot choose our head of state. Instead, our head of state is the Governor General (GG), appointed to represent the interests of the British monarchy, the same institution that had enslaved and colonized us. Granted, the GG position is largely ceremonial, but the framed pictures of the GG and Queen Elizabeth hung high in some classrooms, government offices, courthouses, do send a message that the British monarchy is still hovering above you.

Is there a movement to drop British sovereignty?

Yes, and it has gathered stronger momentum in recent times. In Africa, after WWII, many nations like Kenya, Ghana, and Uganda actually dropped the British sovereignty as soon as they got independence like India did in Asia.

In the Caribbean, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Dominica were among the first to depart from the British monarchy in the 1970s. In the last several years, Jamaica, Barbados, Bahamas and several others have begun the process. And there have been many similar debates in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Barbados became a Republic in November 2021 and elected a president as their head of state.

Why are apologies and reparations important?

Slavery is a great injustice forced upon us by the British across centuries and over many generations. It has victimized millions of our ancestors and their descendants. We want closure.

Adding to the injury is while the UK government and British monarch have constantly dodging our demands for an apology to the crime against humanities and reparations for the exploitation of slavery, it came to light in recent years that the UK government has actually been compensating the slave owners and their desencedants nearly $20 billions in today’s money. The payment started in the 1830’s with the last payment made in 2015. According to the expose published in Tax Justice Network by researchers Naomi Fowler and John Christensen, the compensation was an exchange for agreeing to abolish slavery but in reality the slave trade continued.

All of us in the Caribbean diaspora felt this is such hypocrisy. The UK government had actually compensated the perpetrators, the slave owners and their families. And then ignores the cries of the decesendents of slave victims, people with the real moral right for reparations.

How did you come to America and found the Carib Press?

My family’s migration to the US was a gradual process. My father first came to New York in the 1970s for work. He enrolled in accounting classes at night and after landing a job with an accounting firm in Los Angeles, he sponsored me to join him in 1988. Once in America, I got my first job at Bank of America and went to school for computer graphics and visual communication.

After a few years, I realized that mainstream America didn’t know who we were. To most people, we were perceived as African Americans or Hispanics, if they heard Spanish spoken. Within the Black community, our identity was also unclear because our accent and word use were different, we listened to Reggae, Calypso, and Soca music, and our food had jerk chicken, Indian curry, and spices. In the Hispanic community, the Cubans, Puerto Ricans, and Dominicans had similar experiences.

In the early 80s, Hollywood films and mainstream media often portrayed the Caribbean region as lawless, infested with drugs and dangerous traffickers. Back then any Jamaicans with dreadlocks in LA could be seen as drug dealers.

So, I wanted to change these negative images and raise awareness about the Caribbean community. Back in Jamaica, besides having a mechanical engineering background. I also studied arts at The Jamaica School of Arts and Crafts (now known as Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts). I decided to use my skills to create a news magazine that focuses on arts, music, and food – which happen to be among the essentials in Caribbean cultures – to tell stories about the Caribbean diaspora and feature many positive role models.

In 1999, I published the California Carib Press as a bilingual magazine in English and Spanish. Later, we dropped the Spanish language because of cost and also the audience was reading the English section more. We also simplified the name to just Carib Press to expand our audience beyond California with coverage of the Caribbean diaspora in America and developments in the Caribbean. This year, we are celebrating our 23 years of serving our community and will be having an anniversary event in November.

Do you think you have succeeded in changing the stereotypes about Caribbean Americans?

It’s always a work in progress but I think our effort has helped in raising awareness in the mainstream and promoting pride in the Caribbean diaspora. Our media has featured many positive role models like Secretary of State Colin Powell, Attorney General Eric Holder, sprinter Usain Bolt, superstar Bob Marley and his musical family, Salsa diva Celia Cruz, rapper and actor Wyclef Jean, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and of course our current Vice President Kamala Harris.

In fact these individuals have become role models not just for the Caribbean diaspora in America but people from around the world in the areas of statesmanship, sports, music, films, arts, and social justice.