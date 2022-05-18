Frances-Anne Solomon: ‘Being a part of the Directors Branch Executive Committee where my voice will be heard and valued in the film community is an honor.’

Diversity in filmmaking has been a mission for Solomon and her pursuits throughout her career.

Award-winning Canadian Director Frances-Anne Solomon returns as a member of the The Directors Branch Executive Committee Of The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences.

The Committee reviews candidates for an invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization which is responsible for the Oscars. Solomon’s committee term is for one year; however, members may serve on an executive committee for up to six consecutive years. Solomon takes her seat on the prestigious Executive Committee Board for the third year. Solomon’s first year as a committee member saw 842 new invitees, half of them women and one third people of colour, in a move to improve the diversity of the Academy voters. Diversity in filmmaking has been a mission for Solomon and her pursuits throughout her career.

“Being a part of the Directors Branch Executive Committee where my voice will be heard and valued in the film community is an honor,” shared Solomon.

The founder of Caribbean Tales Media Group, she just concluded a return to Trinidad & Tobago in April, 2022, for the screening of her film “Hero“, Inspired By The Life and Times of Mr. Ulric Cross. The never seen before “new Director’s Cut” version of the film was screened at Movie Towne in Port of Spain before opening more widely.