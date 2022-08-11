Frances-Anne Solomon: “It is a great honor to receive the 2022 Toronto Crystal Award for Mentorship.”

The 35th WIFT Toronto Crystal Awards will take place at a Gala Luncheon on Tuesday December 6, 2022, at the Arcadian Court in Downtown Toronto.

Frances-Anne Solomon is being recognized for helping to motivate, guide and support emerging and mid-career professional and will receive the 2022 “WIFT Toronto Crystal Award for Mentorship.

The Award-winning filmmaker and producer who began her career at the BBC in England as a TV Drama Producer has extensive directing credits that include the feature films “Hero,” “A Winter Tale” and the sitcom “Lord Have Mercy!” A former lecturer at the University of the West Indies, New York University and Duke University, Solomon is the recipient of many international awards and accolades and is a member of The Directors’ Branch Executive of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences. Through her CaribbeanTales Media Group(CTMG), she provides media Training, Production, Events and Distribution.

The “WIFT Toronto Crystal Awards” will take place at a Gala Luncheon on Tuesday December 6 at the Arcadian Court in Downtown Toronto. Established in 1988, these prestigious awards have honored over one hundred and sixty pioneers who have made significant contributions in film, television, and the interactive digital media industries — for excellence in creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation, mentorship, and leadership.

“It is a great honor to receive the 2022 Toronto Crystal Award for Mentorship,” shares Solomon, who was recently recognized as one of the top-100 Most Influential Black Canadians at Afroglobal Television’s Excellence Awards.