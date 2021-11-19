Frances-Anne Solomon to direct film on Jamaican-born Harry Gairey

The film is based on the book “In the Black” written by Denham Jolly and has received support from the Harold Greenberg Fund and Telefilm Canada.

Richard Gant has been tapped to play Jamaican-Canadian Community worker Harry Gairey in director Frances-Anne Solomon’s latest movie.

Produced by CaribbeanTales Media Group, the feature film is an adaptation of entrepreneur and activist Jamaican-Canadian Denham Jolly’s memoir titled “In the Black,” which won the Toronto Book Award in 2017. In it he tells the story of his journey from Jamaica to Canada in the 1950s, through his struggles to overcome racism and become an extremely successful businessman, activist, philanthropist, and publisher.

Gant, who plays grumpy Walter on CBS’s “The Neighborhood” is a veteran actor known for his roles on “Greenleaf,” “The Mindy Project”, “General Hospital” and “NYPD Blue.”