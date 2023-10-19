Frankie Beverly and Maze announce a “I Wanna Thank You” Tour

R&B music legends Frankie Beverly and Maze, known for classics such as “Before I Let Go”, “Happy Feelin’s” and the longtime fan favorite, “Joy and Pain”, will embark on a nationwide tour for 2023 – 2024.

The Frankie Beverly and Maze “I Wanna Thank You” Tour will start in familiar territory for the legendary band – New Orleans on Friday, November 3rd, 2023. “We had such a great time playing at the New Orleans Jazz Fest last spring and that concert was sold out,” Mr. Beverly states. “So we decided to start our new tour in the Crescent City for those who missed us earlier this year and go from there.”

Maze, also known as Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly and Frankie Beverly & Maze, is an American soul band founded by Frankie Beverly in Philadelphia in 1970

The Frankie Beverly and Maze “I Wanna Thank You” 2023-2024 concert schedule is as follows –

11/3/23 – New Orleans, LA – University of New Orleans

11/25/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

12/2/23 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

12/23/23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

1/13/24 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

1/27/24 – Los Angeles, CA – KIA Forum

2/3/24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

2/24/24 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

3/8/24 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

3/22/24 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

4/13/24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

4/26/24 – Chicago, IL – United Center