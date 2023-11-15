Los Angeles freeway repair estimated at 3 weeks

Gov. Gavin Newsom said officials have determined the elevated section of Interstate 10 will not need to be demolished, based on analysis of core samples taken from the freeway.

It will take at least three weeks to repair a Los Angeles freeway damaged in an arson fire, the California governor said Tuesday.

The fire that erupted early Saturday under the 10 freeway, as it is known locally, has been preliminarily determined to have been caused by arson — although who set it remains unknown.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said officials have determined the elevated section of Interstate 10 will not need to be demolished, based on analysis of core samples taken from the freeway.

About 100 columns were damaged in the Saturday blaze that spread over 8 acres (3 hectares) under I-10, tearing through wood pallets, cars and other construction materials being stored under the freeway. No injuries were reported but at least 16 homeless people living there were taken to shelters.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to move that into a more immediate future and not extend this to that five-week period,” Newsom told reporters Tuesday, saying crews will work round-the-clock to shore up and repair the area. “This is good news, under the circumstances, and I’ve got to say, on the basis of the preliminary assessments, news that frankly a lot of folks, particularly the experts you see behind me, didn’t expect to share.”

An estimated 300,000 vehicles use the stretch of freeway daily, which runs east-west across the heart of the metropolis and connects with other major freeways. The city has been urging people to avoid the area, take buses and trains, or work from home.

To help encourage drivers to use public transit while the fire-damaged portion of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles is repaired, Mayor Karen Bass announced two free-ride options.

To view a list of Commuter Express routes, click here.