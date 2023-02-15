Friday Night Cali Vibes belongs to Steel Pulse

Cali Vibes Continues for rest of the weekend that will be featuring Snoop Dogg, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Jack Johnson and many other top ranking acts

Long Beach’s Cali Vibes Festival sponsored by Goldenvoice and Silverback Records and Silverback Live kicked off Friday with high-quality line-up of massive talents. The many thousands of cheerful reggae concert-goers were fortunate – with mild temperatures and warm sun – Southern California’s trade-mark wintertime weather.

The Festival kicked off with this year’s Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid and his band The Bebble Rockers. CaribPress chatted with Kabaka’s guitarist Shackair McQueen about what he calls a very suprising and unexpected win. He said that Kabaka and his whole team are incredibly grateful for the honor and thankful to be able to bring Reggae Music to so many.

Talented MC and deejay Nikki Z on the Boomyard Stage is clearly one to watch. Jamaican artist Yaadcore followed Blakkamoore and Yungg Trip had everyone dancing. Steel Pulse made a big splash on the Vibes Stage on Friday with a high-energy show! In their 47th year of playing together, they have inspired several generations of fans- many thousands of which were present yesterday as they perfomed hit after hit to a happy, all-ages crowd.

The rest of Friday saw Grammy winner for 2022 Soja on the Vibes Stage, and this year’s Grammy nominee Protoje on the Greens stage- amazing performances by both. The Greens stage also featured up and coming Cali Roots band Iya Terra, with their fans singing along!

CaribPress caught up with Sister Nancy backstage after a stellar performance to find out more about her recent trip and performance in Israel. She told us it was her fourth time visiting, that she loves the people and really enjoys performing for her fans there. She also mentioned she is working on a documentary.

CaribPress is looking forward to more coverage of the Cali Vibes Festival today- stay tuned!