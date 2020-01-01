‘Frozen 2′ releases on DVD and Blu-ray

It was the number one animated feature of all time and just in time for Valentine’s Day, Walt Disney Animation Studios will release the follow-up to 2013’s hit Oscar-winning Best Animated Feature,“Frozen” on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 25.

With a sing-along version and all-new extras, bonus features include deleted scenes, deleted songs, Easter eggs, outtakes and a sing-along version with lyrics to the film’s forever-infectious songs.

Viewers can also go behind-the-scenes to hear personal, making-of stories from the “Frozen 2” cast and crew. Fans who bring the film home early on Digital will receive two exclusive extras: an interview with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song (“Let It Go,” 2014) and wrote seven original songs for “Frozen 2,” and a deleted song titled “Unmeltable Me.”

The animated film finds Elsa seeking answers to why she was born with magical powers. From the Academy Award-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—“Frozen 2” features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

“Frozen 2” will first be made available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD offerings on Feb 11 with two extra bonus exclusives. Additionally, a Digital bundle, which includes both “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD. Physical copies of the film will be available on Feb. 25 as a 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD.