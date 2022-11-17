Gabrielle Union: ‘What I enjoy most about playing Meridian is that she’s happy for her family to explore their individuality.’

An animated “Aliens” meets “E.T.,” Disney’s latest film “Strange World,” follows a family of farmers and explorers as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

For actress Gabrielle Union, who voices the matriarch Meridian Clade, a badass who’ll fly through a window of an out-of-control Venture and take charge, it was a chance to be part of a project that centers around inclusion.

“What I enjoy most about playing Meridian is that she’s happy for her family to explore their individuality,” says Union. “She takes a lot of pride in that. She pushes her son, Ethan, to chart his own course. I love that.”

Searcher Clade, the family patriarch is voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal and their son is a 16 year old biracial, openly gay teenager who doesn’t want to follow in his father’s footsteps and is voiced by Jaboukie Young-White.

After discovering the earth and their way of life are in grave danger, the family decide to trek to the source to figure out how to save it. Its that adventure that drives the action of the film as their journey takes them into a world nobody knew existed and they encounter never-before-seen creatures—some weird, some wonderful and some downright dangerous.

“Now, more than ever, being exactly who you are and having loving people around you and having a community around you that supports you on that journey is more important than ever,” continues Union who is raising a transgender child.

Set in a vast, hidden, subterranean world where bizarre creatures, looming danger and points unknown await, “Strange World” has heart and humor and at its core it’s a story about family, specifically three generations who each are seeking their place in the world.

“We all don’t need to match in order to be safe or in order to have opportunities or in order to be lovable or worthy,” Union adds. “We’re all born worthy and what’s beautiful about this world underground is kind of what’s beautiful about traveling the world. Learning that there are other ways of existing, other ways of taking care of one another, other ways of taking care of the environment, other ways of respecting everyone’s abilities and figuring out different kinds of ways of working as a team. It really pushed each character into an uncomfortable position out of their comfort zone. And they have to figure out how to work together to not only save themselves but their community.”

Union is currently producing “The Idea of You” starring Anne Hathaway for Amazon Prime Video and recently wrapped production on Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told,” starring alongside Octavia Spencer. She will next be seen in the A24 drama “The Inspection,” opposite Jeremy Pope in which she portrays a homophobic parent. In 2020, she launched her haircare brand Flawless by Gabrielle Union and in 2021, Union and her husband, Dwayne Wade launched their sustainable baby care line Proudly, dedicated to skin care needs of children of color. She is also a co-founder of the healthy children’s snack brand Bitsy’s. Her film and TV highlights include “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Think Like a Man,” “Bad Boys II,” “Deliver Us from Eva,” “Love & Basketball,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “She’s All That” and “Bring It On,” along with “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.’s Finest.”