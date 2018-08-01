Garcelle Beauvais joins forces with local charity

Beauvais, who currently stars in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “The Real Murders of Los Angeles has declared support for the philanthropic foundation W. K. Kellogg.

As part of a campaign to inject $90 million in assistance to Haitians, Beauvais is helping to highlight the Kellogg Foundation works in the country, the organization has announced.

The model-actress and reality TV star said she is proud to support the campaign called “Pockets of Hope,” both as a native Haitian and advocate for her home country.

“Haitian people are so beautiful,” Beauvais told the AP in October. “If you see the beautiful little children there, you want to help. You want to give them what we consider to be the basics — food, education, and health care. I think they deserve it.”

Through the campaign, WKKF aims to connect philanthropic funders and local organizations to better work together for greater outcomes in the communities they serve. Back in September, WKKF first announced a $30 million commitment to Haiti over the next three years and called on other donors to collectively pledge $60 million for a total commitment of $90 million.