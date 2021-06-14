Uncategorized
Gas price continues to climb
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 06/14/21

The average price has risen $1.016 since the start of the year to its highest amount since Oct. 9, 2019.

gas pricesThe average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent today, the sixth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.

The average price of $4.248 is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 8.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.229 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday, was unchanged Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and rose two-tenths of a cent Thursday.

 The average price has risen $1.016 since the start of the year to its highest amount since Oct. 9, 2019, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

The large price increases from one year ago are the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

 

