Gas price on the rise

The national average price has dropped $1.189 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday to its highest amount since Nov. 12, increasing 2 cents to $5.516.

The average price has risen 44 times in 49 days, increasing 54.4 cents, including 4.1 cents Saturday, its largest daily increase since Oct. 1, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 30 consecutive days, dropped two of the next three days, rose five of the following six days, was unchanged Sept. 1 and has risen eight of the past nine days.

The average price is 11.7 cents more than one week ago, 34.4 cents higher than one month ago and 14.8 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 97.8 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose to its highest amount since Oct. 31, rising 3 cents to $5.489, one day after recording its largest daily increase since Sept. 30, 4.9 cents. It has risen 42 of the past 48 days, increasing 58.8 cents.

The Orange County average price is 14 cents more than one week ago, 37.2 cents higher than one month ago and 15.7 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 97 cents since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $3.827, the third consecutive increase since a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.4 cents ended Thursday when it was unchanged. It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago and 10.3 cents higher than one year ago but one-tenth of a cent less than one month ago.

