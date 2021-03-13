Uncategorized
Gas price on the rise
CNS, Community, 03/13/21

The average price has increased 53.2 cents in the past 53 days.

The average price has increased 53.2 cents in the past 53 days, including 1.6 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9 cents more than one week ago, 33.4 cents higher than one month ago and 42.8 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 33rd consecutive day and 66th time in 67 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.869, its highest amount since Nov. 22, 2019. It has increased 64.5 cents in the past 67 days, including 2.1 cents on Friday.

The Orange County average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago, 33.7 cents higher than one month ago and 46.2 cents greater than one year ago.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Los Angeles County eases restrictions

By City News Service, Community, 03/13/21

Gas price on the rise

CNS, Community, 03/13/21

Academy Award-winning director Matthew A. Cherry to direct new drama for OWN

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/11/21

Boyz II Men to guest star on ‘Black-ish’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Televison, 03/11/21

Eddie Murphy to receive the NAACP’s Hall of Fame Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, Entertainment, 03/11/21

Queen Latifah drama renewed for second season

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/11/21

Police unresponsive, say Asian American victims of hate crimes

Sunita Sohrabji, EMS, CaribPress, Immigrant Rights, Politics, 03/10/21

Daniel Kaluuya Receives a Best Actor Nod

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/09/21

CDC issues new guidelines for vaccinated people

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 03/09/21

City of Los Angeles has seen a more recent doubling in hate crimes

City News Service, Inc., Community, 03/08/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in