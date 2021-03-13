The average price has increased 53.2 cents in the past 53 days, including 1.6 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9 cents more than one week ago, 33.4 cents higher than one month ago and 42.8 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 33rd consecutive day and 66th time in 67 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.869, its highest amount since Nov. 22, 2019. It has increased 64.5 cents in the past 67 days, including 2.1 cents on Friday.

The Orange County average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago, 33.7 cents higher than one month ago and 46.2 cents greater than one year ago.