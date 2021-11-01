Uncategorized
Gas prices in Los Angeles County on rise
CNS, Community, 01/10/21

The rising prices are being caused by futures trading on California gasoline.

gas pricesLOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today to its highest amount since March 22, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.284.

The average price has risen 13 of the past 14 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.9 cents more than one week ago and 13.2 cents higher than one month ago but 32.4 cents less than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose to its highest amount since March 20, increasing a half-cent to $3.267. It is 5 cents more than one week ago and 13.9 cents higher than a month ago but 28.7 cents less than one year ago.

The rising prices are being caused by futures trading on California gasoline as well as increasing oil prices that have caused pump prices to rise across the nation, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

