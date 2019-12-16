Gas prices on the decrease in Los Angeles County

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 46-day run from May 8- June 22.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped today for the 36th consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $3.716, its lowest amount since Sept. 17.

The average price has dropped 41.3 cents during the streak, including 1.2 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The price is 8.7 cents less than one week ago and 36.3 cents lower than one month ago but 25.6 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 32.5 cents since the start of the year.

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 46-day run from May 8- June 22.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 37th consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $3.63, its lowest amount since Sept. 16. It has dropped 45.8 cents during the streak, including 1.4 cents on Tuesday.

The Orange County average price is 9.8 cents less than one week ago and 39.8 cents lower than one month ago but 22.8 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 28.1 cents since the start of the year.