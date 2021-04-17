Uncategorized
Gasoline in Los Angeles County is on the rise
CNS), Community, 04/25/21

The average price is 2.3 cents more than one week ago.

gas prices

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County resumed rising today, increasing six- tenths of a cent to $4.032, its highest amount since Nov. 15, 2019.

A run of 12 increases in 13 days totaling 5.4 cents ended Friday when it was unchanged. The average price is 2.3 cents more than one week ago, 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.176 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price surpassed the $4 mark for the first time since Nov. 13, 2019, rising six-tenths of a cent to $4.002, 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 9.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.174 greater than one year ago.

A 10-day streak of increases to the Orange County average price totaling 4.7 cents ended Friday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent.

 

