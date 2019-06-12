George Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin’s parents and others for $100 Million weeks before Christmas

Ronald Fulton said the lawsuit is a publicity stunt to promote an upcoming Trayvon Hoax’s documentary that claims Rachel Jeantel was an impostor.

In the 2013 trial, George Zimmerman, 28, was acquitted for the shooting and killing of Trayvon Martin, a 17 years-old unarmed high school teenager, but weeks before the Christmas holiday he is suing the Martin’s family and their lawyers for $100 million, claiming they used a fake witness during his court case.

The Sanford neighborhood watchman volunteer was cleared of the murder on the stand your ground self-defense Florida’s law. Zimmerman shot Martin in a physical altercation inside the Retreat at Twin Lake gated community. Martin did not have any weapon at the time of his death.

Gun laws in the US allow those who own firearms to shoot somebody if they feel they’re in danger of being killed or seriously injured.

“The prosecution’s key witness in the 2013 murder trial… was an imposter” that “provided false statements to incriminate Zimmerman based on coaching from others,” said George Zimmerman’s lawyer, Larry Klayman.

The lawsuit accuses Martin’s family and their lawyer, Benjamin Crump with swapping the witness in the 6 years ago trial. It states Crump forced Brittany Diamond, 16, who was reportedly Trayvon’s girlfriend at the time, to make a recorded statement that implicated George Zimmerman as the person who started the fight with Trayvon.

Brittany was on the phone with the 17 year-old moments before the altercation started, according to court record.

It also alleged Brittany’s half sister, Rachel Jaentel, pretended to be Brittany when interviewed by prosecutors and provided false statements to incriminate George Zimmerman based on coaching from others during the trial.

On behalf of himself and his client, Crump made a statement, and was quoted saying he was confidence that the “unfounded and reckless” lawsuit will be seen as “another failed attempt to defend the indefensible and a shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others.”

Trayvon Benjamin Martin was the son of Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, who were divorced in 1999. At the time of his death, Martin was a student at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School and lived with his mother and older brother in Miami Gardens, Florida. On the day Martin was shot and killed, he and his father were visiting his father’s girlfriend and her son at their town home in Sanford. She lived in a gated community in The Retreat at Twin Lakes, where Martin had visited numerous times before.