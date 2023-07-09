Ghana and South Africa Battle for BET Award

BET has just announced the nominees for their 18th annual Hip Hop Awards and they include South African artist AKA for Best International Flow.

The 35 year rapper who was one of the country’s most celebrated hip-hop artists after releasing three solo albums, as well as collaborations with other performers was shot and killed earlier this year in Durban and has been posthumously nominated.

Best International Flow is a category that recognizes artists from around the world. K.O., Ghana’s Black Sherif, and Zambia’s Sampa The Great are also nominated in the same category. UK rappers Little Simz, Stormzy and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie are previous winners of this prestigious award.

With a salute to 50 years of Hip Hop, 21 Savage and Cardi B lead this year’s nominations with 12 nods each. 21 Savage’s 12 nominations include ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Cardi B’s 12 nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’

Drake follows with nine nods including ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’.

Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with an impressive seven nods each. J. Cole scores six nods. Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Jay-Z are tied at five nods each. Burna Boy is also nominated for an award and will battle against Cardi B, Drake, J. Cole and 21 Savage for Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Dr Dre is nominated for Producer Of The Year, and 50 Cent is on the cards for Hustler Of The Year.

Other notable nominations include, Lil Uzi Vert who received four nominations. DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, and Metro Boomin received three nominations each.

There are 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of music industry insiders for this annual celebration that highlights the best in music.

“This year’s ‘BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”

The telecast which will tape from Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3 will premiere Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

(Pictured) Burna Boy /Aaron J. Thorton, Drake/Getty Image