Gil Robertson IV: “AAFCA is so excited to be honoring Pearlena Igbokwe”
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 07/06/22

Igbokwe, who hails from Nigeria is the first woman of African descent to head a major U.S. television studio.

She’s the Chairman of Universal Studio Group and is responsible for production for NBCUniversal’s three powerhouse studios: Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, and NBCUniversal International Studios.

At the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) 4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors, Pearlena Igbokwe will receive the prestigious Ashley Boone Award.

Named after the trailblazing studio executive Ashley A. Boone, this award is presented to executives for their achievement within the industry. Previous recipients include Vanessa Morrison.

Other honorees include Alex Kurtzman who will receive AAFCA’s Ally Award, and AAFCA’s Inclusion Award will go to the Warner Bros. Television Group. WBTVG Chairman Channing Dungey will accept the award on behalf of the studio.

AAFCA is so excited to be honoring Pearlena, Alex and Warner Bros. Television Group for their achievements,” stated AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson IV. “In the ever-changing landscape of television, their creativity and progressive leadership is the foundation on which our industry is built and provides inspiration to all of us.”

