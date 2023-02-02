Uncategorized
Gina Prince-Bythewood to receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/02/23

Winners will be announced at the ACE Eddie Awards on March 5.

Gina-Prince-Bythewood-lead

Since 1951, American Cinema Editors has celebrated the best in television and feature film editing at the annual ACE Eddie Awards gal

A prelude to the Oscars, the Eddies are considered a barometer for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Best Picture and Best Editing categories is one of the longest-running awards shows in the entertainment industry.

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced today the nominations for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at UCLA’s Royce Hall and the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, will be presented to Gina Prince-Bythewood for her exemplary body of work including her latest film “The Woman King.” Film editors Lynne Willingham, ACE and Don Zimmerman, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.

A full list of nominees for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards is below:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):All Quiet on the Western Front
Sven Budelmann, BFS

Elvis
Matt Villa, ACE ASE
Jonathan Redmond

Tár
Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton, ACE

The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay, ACE

The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):

The Bad Guys
John Venzon, ACE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Ken Schretzmann, ACE
Holly Klein

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Dean Fleischer-Camp
Nick Paley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
James Ryan, ACE

Turning Red
Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote
Joe Bini
Brian A. Kates, ACE

Fire of Love
Erin Casper
Jocelyne Chaput

Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, ACE
Rejh Cabrera

Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen

Navalny
Langdon Page
Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross

George Carlin’s American Dream
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann

Lucy and Desi
Robert A. Martinez

Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel, ACE

How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”
Susan Federman, ACE

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”
Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE

Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman

Barry: “Starting Now”
Ali Greer

The Bear: “System”
Joanna Naugle

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Andor: “One Way Out”
Simon Smith

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, ACE
Julio Perez IV, ACE

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel
Julio Perez IV, ACE
Nikola Boyanov

Severance: “In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
Erica Freed Marker, ACE

Severance: “The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Fire Island
Brian A. Kates, ACE

Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong, ACE

A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy, ACE

Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE
Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonard, ACE

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, ACE
Josh Earl, ACE

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, ACE
David Eisenberg
Yoni Reiss
Anthony McAfee

The White Lotus: “Abduction”
Heather Persons, ACE

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”
John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, ACE
Joe Mikan, ACE
Alexander Rubinow, ACE

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt
Matt Rudge
Duncan Moir
Nic Zimmermann
Jack Foxton
Neil Clarkson

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”
Paula Salhany
Brandon Kieffer
Andrew Pattison
Catherine Lee
Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Stephanie Filo, ACE
Bradinn French
Taylor Mason
S. Robyn Wilson

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations
Anthony Miale, ACE
Ryan Barger

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special” 
Cori Wapnowska
Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”
Kirk Baxter, ACE

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
Adriana Guevara – New York University
Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute
Tianze Sun – American Film Institute

American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950.  Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing. The ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 73rd year, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Gina Prince-Bythewood to receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/02/23

“I don’t even know how I feel about America right now,” says Dave Chappelle

Edwin Chan, Entertainment, 02/02/23

‘Bad Boys’ sequel in early pre-production

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/01/23

Beyoncé announces world tour

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/01/23

Honoring Black History Month with Movies

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 02/01/23

Biden to end COVID emergency declarations on May 11

Associated Press, 01/31/23

Flybe cancels all flights after filing for bankruptcy the second time

Staff writer, UK Civil Aviation, Travel, 01/31/23

‘A Thousand and One ‘ wins award at Sundance Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Enterianment, 01/31/23

Witness the rise of a new teen hero in this week’s Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics, Comics, 01/31/23

Listeria discovered in 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 01/31/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in