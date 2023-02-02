Gina Prince-Bythewood to receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award

Winners will be announced at the ACE Eddie Awards on March 5.

Since 1951, American Cinema Editors has celebrated the best in television and feature film editing at the annual ACE Eddie Awards gal

A prelude to the Oscars, the Eddies are considered a barometer for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Best Picture and Best Editing categories is one of the longest-running awards shows in the entertainment industry.

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced today the nominations for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at UCLA’s Royce Hall and the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, will be presented to Gina Prince-Bythewood for her exemplary body of work including her latest film “The Woman King.” Film editors Lynne Willingham, ACE and Don Zimmerman, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.

A full list of nominees for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards is below:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):All Quiet on the Western Front

Sven Budelmann, BFS

Elvis

Matt Villa, ACE ASE

Jonathan Redmond

Tár

Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

The Woman King

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

The Banshees of Inisherin

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Bob Ducsay, ACE

The Menu

Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund

Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):

The Bad Guys

John Venzon, ACE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Ken Schretzmann, ACE

Holly Klein

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Dean Fleischer-Camp

Nick Paley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

James Ryan, ACE

Turning Red

Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Amy Foote

Joe Bini

Brian A. Kates, ACE

Fire of Love

Erin Casper

Jocelyne Chaput

Good Night Oppy

Helen Kearns, ACE

Rejh Cabrera

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen

Navalny

Langdon Page

Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”

Steve Ross

George Carlin’s American Dream

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”

Barry Poltermann

Lucy and Desi

Robert A. Martinez

Pelosi in the House

Geof Bartz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”

Brian Schnuckel, ACE

How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”

Susan Federman, ACE

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”

Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”

Kyle Reiter, ACE

Isaac Hagy, ACE

Barry: “710N”

Franky Guttman

Barry: “Starting Now”

Ali Greer

The Bear: “System”

Joanna Naugle

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”

Shelly Westerman, ACE

Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Andor: “One Way Out”

Simon Smith

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Aaron I. Butler, ACE

Julio Perez IV, ACE

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”

Laura Zempel

Julio Perez IV, ACE

Nikola Boyanov

Severance: “In Perpetuity”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

Erica Freed Marker, ACE

Severance: “The We We Are”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Fire Island

Brian A. Kates, ACE

Hocus Pocus 2

Julia Wong, ACE

A Jazzman’s Blues

Maysie Hoy, ACE

Prey

Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE

Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”

Joe Leonard, ACE

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”

Kelley Dixon, ACE

Josh Earl, ACE

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”

Anna Hauger, ACE

David Eisenberg

Yoni Reiss

Anthony McAfee

The White Lotus: “Abduction”

Heather Persons, ACE

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”

John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”

Isaiah Camp, ACE

Joe Mikan, ACE

Alexander Rubinow, ACE

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”

Cassie Bennitt

Matt Rudge

Duncan Moir

Nic Zimmermann

Jack Foxton

Neil Clarkson

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

Paula Salhany

Brandon Kieffer

Andrew Pattison

Catherine Lee

Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Stephanie Filo, ACE

Bradinn French

Taylor Mason

S. Robyn Wilson

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”

Anthony Miale, ACE

Ryan Barger

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”

Cori Wapnowska

Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”

Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Adriana Guevara – New York University

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute

Tianze Sun – American Film Institute

American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing. The ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 73rd year, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.