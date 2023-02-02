Winners will be announced at the ACE Eddie Awards on March 5.
Since 1951, American Cinema Editors has celebrated the best in television and feature film editing at the annual ACE Eddie Awards gal
A prelude to the Oscars, the Eddies are considered a barometer for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Best Picture and Best Editing categories is one of the longest-running awards shows in the entertainment industry.
American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced today the nominations for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at UCLA’s Royce Hall and the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, will be presented to Gina Prince-Bythewood for her exemplary body of work including her latest film “The Woman King.” Film editors Lynne Willingham, ACE and Don Zimmerman, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.
A full list of nominees for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards is below:
Sven Budelmann, BFS
Elvis
Matt Villa, ACE ASE
Jonathan Redmond
Tár
Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton, ACE
The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay, ACE
The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen, ACE
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Mikel Cee Karlsson
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):
The Bad Guys
John Venzon, ACE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Ken Schretzmann, ACE
Holly Klein
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Dean Fleischer-Camp
Nick Paley
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
James Ryan, ACE
Turning Red
Nicholas C. Smith, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote
Joe Bini
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Fire of Love
Erin Casper
Jocelyne Chaput
Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, ACE
Rejh Cabrera
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Navalny
Langdon Page
Maya Hawke
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):
The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross
George Carlin’s American Dream
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE
The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann
Lucy and Desi
Robert A. Martinez
Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel, ACE
How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”
Susan Federman, ACE
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”
Chris Poulos
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE
Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman
Barry: “Starting Now”
Ali Greer
The Bear: “System”
Joanna Naugle
Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
Andor: “One Way Out”
Simon Smith
Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, ACE
Julio Perez IV, ACE
Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel
Julio Perez IV, ACE
Nikola Boyanov
Severance: “In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
Erica Freed Marker, ACE
Severance: “The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):
Fire Island
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong, ACE
A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy, ACE
Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE
Claudia Castello
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jamie Kennedy
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonard, ACE
Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, ACE
Josh Earl, ACE
Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, ACE
David Eisenberg
Yoni Reiss
Anthony McAfee
The White Lotus: “Abduction”
Heather Persons, ACE
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”
John M. Valerio ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, ACE
Joe Mikan, ACE
Alexander Rubinow, ACE
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt
Matt Rudge
Duncan Moir
Nic Zimmermann
Jack Foxton
Neil Clarkson
Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”
Paula Salhany
Brandon Kieffer
Andrew Pattison
Catherine Lee
Victoria Lesiw
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Stephanie Filo, ACE
Bradinn French
Taylor Mason
S. Robyn Wilson
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”
Anthony Miale, ACE
Ryan Barger
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”
Cori Wapnowska
Jon Higgins
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:
Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar
Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”
Kirk Baxter, ACE
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
Adriana Guevara – New York University
Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute
Tianze Sun – American Film Institute
American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing. The ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 73rd year, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.