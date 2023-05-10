Community
Girl Scouts discontinues Raspberry Rally cookie
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 10/05/23

The spokesperson acknowledged that the Raspberry Rally cookie was “extremely popular last year,” but said the organization would be “taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties.”

The Girl Scouts have discontinued their “extremely popular” new Raspberry Rally cookie just one year after its launch, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed to TODAY.com this week.

“Last year, Raspberry Rally cookies were introduced as part of a pilot online-only sales strategy,” the spokesperson said. “This was a fun and new way to teach girls omnichannel business skills and expand our cookie portfolio by introducing an exciting new flavor profile to the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties.”

Girl Scouts of the United States of America, commonly referred to as simply Girl Scouts, is a youth organization for girls in the United States and American girls living abroad. Founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912, it was organized after Low met Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of Scouting, in 1911.

