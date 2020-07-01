Glenn Weiss will return to direct the Oscars

LOS ANGELES, CA – Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars. The Oscars will air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.

“We are so lucky that Glenn is back as our director this year. He is deeply creative and collaborative and has a terrific instinct for live television,” said Howell Taylor and Allain. “It is a huge win to us to have Glenn at the helm.”

Weiss has directed numerous live televised events, including four previous Oscars shows, for which he won two Primetime Emmys®, and 19 Tony Awards shows, which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys. Weiss’s additional directing credits include “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Primetime Emmy Awards,” “Live from Lincoln Center,” “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” “Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas” and the “American Music Awards.”

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.