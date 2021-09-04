GoFundMe Launched To Help Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

Just hours after the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines erupted today, April 9, 2021, Invest Caribbean , the NY and South Florida-based global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, and its partner, The Ritzury Group , pitched into action to find a way to help the people displaced by the natural disaster.

The two organizations have launched the Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster Relief GoFundMe to help raise immediate funds to satisfy the urgent needs of displaced individuals to Barbados, as well as those who have now been forced into shelters. The goal is to help financially support the long-term needs of many Vincentian families, students and children who will be displaced for months to come.

The immediate financial prerequisite is to buy and provide key items such as food and water, non-perishables including canned goods and juice, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, soap, deodorant, shampoos, sleeping mats, blankets, feminine hygiene products, masks, baby diapers, hand sanitizers, manual can openers, buckets, masks, mosquito repellent, first-aid kits, and antibiotic ointments.

Anyone can donate no matter the amount from any location globally. Funds raised will go to serve the direct needs of individuals and small grassroots organizations supporting those directly displaced by the ongoing disaster.

ICN + Ritzury will provide full transparency in all monies raised, including video documentation of donations.