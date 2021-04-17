Top Ten
Google honors Luther Vandross
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/21/21

Luther’s successful music career culminated in eight Grammy Awards.

Screen Shot 2021-04-20 at 4.25.00 PMGoogle launched a video Doodle to celebrate the 70th birthday of multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer Luther Vandross.

The Doodle was created in collaboration with Atlanta-based guest artist and animator, Sam Bass and the music video Doodle is set to “Never Too Much,” the award-winning soundtrack originally written, produced and performed by Luther Vandross.

The video takes a journey through a joyful day in Luther Vandross’ hometown of New York City during the ’80s, while weaving in important moments throughout the singer’s life.

“It is a true reflection of Luther Vandross’s musical legacy around the world to be honored by Google with an animated video Doodle that fittingly captures the joy Luther has brought the world. Luther made each of his songs about one simple, universal subject-love; an emotion and feeling common to the human experience no matter who you are, where you’re from or what you look like,” shared Luther’s family.

Luther’s successful music career culminated in eight Grammy Awards (out of 33 nominations), a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a 1997 Super Bowl half-time show performance, and eight Billboard Top 10 albums.

Categories: Top Ten

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Google honors Luther Vandross

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/21/21

Guilty: Now what?

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 04/21/21

‘Black Love’ back for 5th Season

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/20/21

Final Round: Cal Small Businesses Can Apply for Up to $25,000 in New COVID Grants

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, News, Community, 04/19/21

LAFC opens 2021 MLS Season with newcomer Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium

Anthony Johnson, CaribPress, 04/17/21

COVID-19 vaccines in minority communities: what is the hesitation?

Adriana Azarloza (Intern), CaribPress, Health, Covid-19 Vaccines, 04/16/21

Power Co. Edison Is Recruiting Black Californians for Tech Scholarships, Jobs

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, News, 04/15/21

The fate of 11 million immigrants is in the hands of the Senate

Jenny Manrique | EMS, CaribPress, Immigration, 04/15/21

Can California safety re-open June 15 before reaching herd immunity? Perhaps, if mask remain on

Sunita Sohrabji, EMS, CaribPress, Health, 04/15/21

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges return to the Fast & Furious Saga

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/14/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in