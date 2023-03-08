Gotham Awards to accept submissions for international films

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, September 14th for the competition.

In order to provide a more inclusive submission pool, the Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced that submissions are now being accepted for international films.

They will be eligible for the following categories: Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Supporting Performance, Best Screenplay, and Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award. Best Feature will remain for U.S. features only and Best International Feature will be open to all non-U.S. features. International films are once again eligible for Best Documentary Feature.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, September 14th for the competition categories of Best Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature, Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Supporting Performance, Best Screenplay, Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award, Breakthrough Series (Over 40 minutes), Breakthrough Series (Under 40 minutes), and Outstanding Performance in a New Series.

“For the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, we’re excited to include more voices from around the globe by expanding eligibility for the many brilliant international films and filmmakers who deserve to be in consideration this year,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “Additionally, with shifting budgets, we’ve decided to eliminate arbitrary budget caps for submission eligibility – first instituted over a decade ago – to broaden our reach in terms of recognition and accessibility to the wider community.”

Online applications, along with full criteria, are available at https://awards.thegotham.org/.

Nominees will be announced on Tuesday, October 24th, and winners will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, November 27th.

The Gotham Awards, one of the leading honors for independent film and television, provides early acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series.

During last year’s 32nd Annual Gotham Awards, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” kicked off its massive award season by winning Best Feature and the Outstanding Supporting Performance Award for Ke Huy Quan.