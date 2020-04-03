Uncategorized
Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency in California
Staff writer, Health, politics, 03/04/20

There are 9,400 individuals being monitored for the fast spreading coronavirus.



Citing ‘heightened anxiety” and the 53 cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Governor made the move this afternoon “not to alarm, but to enliven out capacity,” Newsom said at a press conference at the state’s Capitol.

“This proclamation, I want to point out, is not about money,” Newsom asserted as the move opened up access to goods and emergency services. “It’s about resourcefulness. It’s about our ability to add tools to the tool kit.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported there are a total of 29 cases.

With around 9,400 individuals being monitored for the fast spreading coronavirus, California is the third state to declare a state of emergency. The state declaration follows a move by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and County officials this morning to declare a heath emergency in the jurisdiction.

As entertainment industry events and gatherings are shuttered or postponed around the nation and the globe there have presently been 11 deaths from the airborne coronavirus in the U.S.A. so far. Internationally, there are more than 90,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 3,100 deaths reported, according to the World Health Organization.

