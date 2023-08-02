Governor Newsom Proclaims Black History Month

“Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society,” written in the governor’s Black History Month proclamation.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring February 2023 as Black History Month.

The proclamation was signed by the California governor and read as follows:

“The history of democracy in the United States is one of struggle and triumph. Equality and freedom, denied from the beginning to Black Americans, were only made truer as our country made strides to embody our founding ideals. Black History Month, first proposed by scholar Carter G. Woodson in 1926, seeks to rightfully center the role of Black Americans in our national narrative to tell a fuller story of our country.

This year’s theme, “Black Resistance,” lifts up the perseverance of Black Americans against entrenched oppression, violence and discrimination – from our nation’s founding through to this day. We honor the generations of Black organizers, thought leaders, scholars, artists and everyday people who have fought to realize this nation’s promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. With the tragic death of Tyre Nichols fresh in our minds, it is painfully clear that the work to confront systemic racism and protect the safety and rights of Black people in our society is far from over.

Let us commit to defending the hard-won progress we’ve made toward equality, liberty and opportunity for all and continue to advance this ongoing cause. In the immortal words of Congressman John Lewis: “Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society.”

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim February 2023, as “Black History Month.”

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State