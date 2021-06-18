Grammy Museum, Recording Academy announce program for Black students

They plan to provide a pathway of professional development and careers for the next generation of Black music creators.

The Grammy Museum and the Recording Academy are offering a multi-year scholarship and internship program to elevate a new generation of Black music creators, the organizations announced today.

The museum will select currently enrolled college students in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, New York City and Washington, D.C., or surrounding areas who intend to pursue careers in the music industry or other related creative fields.

One intern will be chosen from each city and will work with the Grammy Museum, Recording Academy and affiliated chapters. Each of the five chosen interns will be awarded a Quinn Coleman Scholarship for tuition, a book and equipment stipend, money to invest in a personal portfolio, and an interview preparation stipend, in addition to their paid summer internship.

“The music industry, Quinn’s family and friends and the general public came together to donate funds in memory of Quinn with the aim to impact the future of music,” said Michael Sticka, president of the Grammy Museum. “In collaboration with Quinn’s family, the Grammy Museum is honored to be the custodian of those funds to provide financial resources that will help to provide a pathway of professional development and careers for the next generation of Black music creators. Our aim is to continue fundraising in Quinn’s honor to eventually establish an endowment to ensure that this important program and work lasts well into the future.”

Coleman was an A&R director at Capitol Records, a DJ and the son of former BET chief Debra Lee. He died in 2020 at the age of 31.

“Quinn’s creativity defied labels and expectations. In the mixing of songs shared during nights as `DJ Spicoli'; in the creation of his genre blending festival Trillectro, which brought together musicians rarely placed together on the same lineup; and in countless other collaborations and projects, Quinn had the foresight to create connections that others didn’t see coming,” Lee said.

“I am honored to have this internship and scholarship program named after my son, Quinn,” she continued. “Quinn had a passion for helping young Black music creators and artists, and this program will help keep his legacy alive.”

More details on the scholarship and internship program, including eligibility requirements, will be announced in spring 2022.

