New research has revealed what color each state looks for when buying a Christmas party dress, with green dresses proving to be the most popular as a result of 13 states searching for the color over any other.

The research conducted by fashion experts at Karen Millen analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most Googled Christmas party dress color in each state.

The analysis revealed that green Christmas party dresses had the highest number of states searching for it the most, with a total of thirteen states, including Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

In Florida, Louisiana, New York and North Carolina the most searched color of Christmas party dress is emerald, a bright and vivid shade of green. Green party dresses have been a favorite at many Christmas parties over the past few years, as they are traditional, fun, and the perfect choice when adding a splash of color to a festive wardrobe.

Red party dresses are often a go-to at Christmas, which is why many shades of red are used for the perfect festive party dress. This study has found that shades of red, including burgundy and maroon, are the most popular colors for Christmas party dresses across ten states, contributing to the high ranking of red dresses.

The states solely looking for a red Christmas party dress are Hawaii, Nebraska, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming. Burgundy Christmas party dresses are the most popular color dress in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas, leaving maroon as the favorite color of Christmas party dress in Ohio.

Gold Christmas party dresses are the third most popular dress color for the festive season. Seven states searched for the color more than any other, including California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. Delaware is the only state searching for a champagne colour Christmas party dress, with the other six states are searching purely for gold.

The fourth most popular color Christmas party dress is a tie between both black and white, as each color has five states searching for them the most respectively.

The states searching the most for a black Christmas party dress include Maine, Michigan, Rhode Island, South Carolina and South Dakota.

The states searching the most for a white Christmas party dress include Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa, Kansas and North Dakota.

Pink Christmas party dresses are the fifth most popular color, with four states searching for it the most. These states include Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland and Nevada.

The sixth most popular color Christmas party dress is a tie between both blue and purple, as each color has three states searching for them the most.

New Hampshire is the only state searching the most for just a blue Christmas party dress, but the two other states searching for navy blue, a dark shade of blue, are Missouri and New Jersey.

The states searching for a purple Christmas party dress the most are Kentucky, Massachusetts and Oregon, placing purple in joint sixth place with the colour blue.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Karen Millen said:

“The festive period is filled with events where attendees want to show up and stand out, which is why it’s so important for many people to find the perfect Christmas party dress, and it’s not always as easy as it looks.

Using Google and social media to find inspiration is one of the most commonly used ways to figure out what’s hot during this exciting time of year, which is why this data offers a fascinating insight into which color Christmas party dresses are the most favored and are trending the most across America”.

