‘Grown & Gospel’ premieres on WE tv

Atlanta’s elite, WE tv and ALLBLK fans, influencers and cast members gathered at Silverspot Cinema in Atlanta to celebrate the premiere of WE tv’s “Grown & Gospel” on Wednesday, March 15. Cast members in attendance included Breeann “Bree” Hammond, J. Brooks, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Elijah Connor, Nikkia Cole-Beach and Shana Wilson-Williams. The show’s creator and reality television royalty, Carlos King, was also in attendance.

“Grown & Gospel,” will premiere on tonight, March 16 at 9pm ET on WE tv with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.

The six one-hour episodes follow five, career-driven childhood friends searching for success in the Detroit gospel scene and beyond. Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents…this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push towards being the new generation of Gospel. Hearts are broken, dark secrets revealed, as they work to make names for themselves in the music scene and balance their personal lives with career ambition.

Pictured: L to R: J. Brooks, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Nikkia Cole-Beach, Elijah Connor,Carlos King, Breeann Hammond and Shana Wilson-Williams

Photo Credit: Shutterstock/Derek White