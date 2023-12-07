Look Who is Coming to City of Champions

Late last year, reggae fans were treated when international reggae superstar Burning Spear return to the world stage with his debut appearance at YouTube Theater on the same structure as SoFi, the recently Superbowl level-built Inglewood venue.

I just learned something interesting about the real American idol, Taylor Swift, she will be in Los Angeles on the third day in August with a week-long performances in Inglewood. Her show normally run for 3 hours and include roughly 44 songs, with earning $13.6 Million per concert. So, approximately she currently generates an unfathomable figure of $4.54 Million per hour.

No wonder, she is an idol to our younger generations and her fans have no choice but to fork-out the big bucks to witness her performance. She’s a brilliant businesswoman who knows how to capitalize on her artistic skillset.

Recently, Swift announced an extra day to her international Eras Tour and on Thursday, August 3rd. Taylor will make a swift 6 days stop at the SoFi stadium. Only her money-fans will get the opportunity to see her in real life perform her craft on stage. Her cheapest tickets start at $970 and go up to $3K.

In the city of Inglewood, a non-rent control zip code, the average rent for an apartment starts at $2600.00 a month. It’s safe to conclude that a Taylor Swift ticket could pay rent for the average bedroom residents of Inglewood.

Obviously, the majority of Taylor’s fans will be visitors coming from a distance and will be mostly young white youths, maybe some first timers to the city. According to Inglewood’s Mayor James T. Butts, the SoFi was built to generate money to the city’s revenue and so far, Taylor’s passing through is a testament to his idea.

Taylor Swift’s concert is not the first time an iconic superstar entertainment figure performs at SoFi stadium. Late last year, reggae fans were treated when international reggae superstar Burning Spear return to the world stage with his debut appearance at YouTube Theater on the same structure as SoFi, recently Superbowl level-built Inglewood venue.

The YouTube Theater is a 6,000 seat music and theater venue, located under the same structure that houses SoFi Stadium, home of the National Football League’s LA Ram and Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor Swift is the highest paid artist in the world to-date and with the hype and promotion of this tour, it will be one for the cyber-history book in the city of Champions. Expect to see a social media pandemonium days before the event and long after she heads off to the next stop on her Eras tour route.

At the time of writing this article, it was 97% of tickets sold. Hurry to secure your seat by visiting stubhub.com and look up Taylor Swift in Inglewood, August 3, 2023.