Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s ‘Surface’ to premiere on Apple TV
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 06/02/22

“Surface” is a psychological thriller set global premiere on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Gugu Mbatha-RawGugu Mbatha-Raw will star in a new series.

The British actress, who made her screen debut in the drama “Belle” also executive produces the series “Surface” and plays Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? “Surface” is a story of self- discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Mbatha-Raw includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Ari Graynor (“I’m Dying Up Here”), Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Secrets & Lies”), François Arnaud (“I Killed My Mother”) and Millie Brady (“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”).

