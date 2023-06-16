Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ (Habitat LA) will host its 19th annual Power Women, Power Tools build event on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Isabel Villas — Habitat LA’s newest affordable housing development in South Los Angeles.

Celebrity supporters and women executives from corporations and organizations throughout LA County will gather from 8am to 4pm to help build 8 homes alongside future homebuyers. Habitat LA and presenting sponsor City National Bank host this legendary build day to spotlight underinvested communities and celebrate heroic women leaders of diverse backgrounds.

This years’ theme “Powered by Purpose” rings true as Habitat LA celebrates the efforts of power women who use their voices to build strength, stability, and self-reliance in their industries, creating a ripple effect within local communities. From installing insulation to landscaping and painting, more than 150 participants will pick up a power tool and help Habitat LA revitalize the Willowbrook Neighborhood by building much-needed new affordable homes.

The Power Women, Power Tools Build Day is a festive celebration that includes:

Volunteer builders

Homeowner testimonies

Celebration of Women in Leadership

DJ Entertainment

HabiStore

Silent AuctionAnd more!

Confirmed celebrity volunteer builders include Tina Knowles Lawson, Kelly Jenrette, Wendell James, Michael Hyatt and Kiki Shepard.

Power Women, Power Tools is one of Habitat LA’s signature fundraising events making access to decent, affordable housing a priority in low to moderate income communities through education, resources, and advocacy.

All proceeds raised from the event will support Habitat LA’s mission to build and repair homes throughout greater Los Angeles.