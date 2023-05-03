Uncategorized
Halle Berry to present at the Oscars
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/10/23

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Halle Berry won an Oscar at the 74th Academy AwardsPast Oscar winner Halle Berry has been tapped to present at the upcoming Oscars.

Berry, who won an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for her 2001 movie “Monster’s Ball” is one of several actors who will grace the stage this weekend to present awards.  Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta round out the slate of presenters at the 95th Oscars.  Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

