At the 4th annual Critics Choice Association’s celebration of Black Cinema and Television, Oscar winner Halle Berry had a few choice words for the entertainment industry.

Held Monday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, and hosted by actress Niecy Nash, Berry, who received the Career Achievement Award talked about being one of the few actors of color when she first started as an actress 30 years ago.

“There weren’t rooms like this where I could go and feel affirmed or esteemed and I was often alone and one of the few Black people in a room, searching to find my value, searching to find my worth,” she cried out to a packed ballroom.