‘Harlem’ returns for season 3
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, television, 12/06/23

Harlem is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television.

Harlem Season 2 - First Look

The Prime Video series “Harlem,” a comedy following four best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, is coming back for a third season.

Fans can look forward to more humor and cultural commentary from writer Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip“) and a cast  Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai,  Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley.

In season two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Good) had to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Tye (Johnson) tried to figure out how to make meaningful connections while navigating a nasty divorce. Quinn (Byers) sought out balance as she rode the emotional roller coaster of life, and Angie Shandai) looked for luck at every turn as she tried to find her place in the world. Together, the women continued to level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

Harlem is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions.

Pictured; Meagan Good (Camille), Shoniqua Shandai (Angie), Grace Byers (Quinn), Jerrie Johnson (Tye)

