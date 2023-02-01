‘Harlem’ will receive the CCA’s Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE)

“It’s so exciting to see ‘Harlem’ honored in this way by the Critics Choice Association’s Women’s Committee,” says creator and writer Tracy Oliver.

“Harlem,” the female-led scripted comedy series on Amazon Prime Video which follow four ambitious best friends as they navigate life in New York City will receive the CCA’s Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE).

Created and written by Tracy Oliver, the diverse cast features Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, and Shoniqua Shandai as NYU grads now in their 30s trying to balance their careers, love lives, and the ups and downs of life in Harlem. The show offers the different perspectives of each woman, while highlighting the bonds they have with each other. With relatable, bold characters and educational storylines, the series explores racism, family dynamics, identity, and self care.

“It’s so exciting to see ‘Harlem’ honored in this way by the Critics Choice Association’s Women’s Committee, alongside the other films and television series that highlight female-driven stories,” said Oliver. “This season we aimed to showcase Black joy and our leading ladies learning to accept their version of womanhood, whatever form that takes, even if it’s outside of what society dictates. Working wit h such a strong, creative group of women both in front of and behind the camera allows ‘Harlem’ to be authentic in the female perspective, and this is something that really resonates with our audience. It is our hope that the presence of this show sparks further conversations about the importance of female-centric narratives and accurate portrayals that bring more of our voices to the table.”

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee will also honor “Emily” (Bleecker Street) “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”

All three projects received a perfect score in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com.