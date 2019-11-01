‘Harriet’ star Cynthia Erivo to perform at Oscars

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9.

“Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo will perform her Oscar-nominated song at the 92nd Oscar ceremony, which takes place February 9.

“We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars,” show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said Thursday.

The producers said today that the hostless telecast will also feature a special appearance by Questlove, and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who will become the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also slated to perform.

The five announced performers are all nominated in the Original Song category. Here’s the list of noms:

— “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 – Performed by Randy Newman

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

— “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman – Performed by Elton John

Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

— “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough – Performed by Chrissy Metz

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

— “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 – Performed by Idina Menzel and Aurora

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

— “Stand Up” from Harriet – Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.