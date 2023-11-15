Health officials anticipating a busy winter for the health-care system

Residents are being urged to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations.

Los Angeles County reported the county’s first flu- related death of the 2023-24 flu season Wednesday.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the patient was an “elderly” resident with multiple underlying health conditions, and was apparently unvaccinated against the flu.

“Although most people recover from influenza without complications, this death is a reminder that influenza can be a serious illness,” according to a statement from the health agency. “Pneumonia is the most common complication of the flu. Flu can also aggravate underlying health conditions like heart disease or asthma. Annually, thousands of people nationwide are hospitalized or die from influenza-associated illness.”

Health officials said they are anticipating a potentially busy fall and winter for the health-care system, given a trio of circulating viruses — flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. All three have similar symptoms, and health officials urged anyone who develops symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

“Although influenza seasons are difficult to predict, we are preparing for another fall and winter season in which influenza, RSV and COVID- 19 spread concurrently in Los Angeles County,” according to the health department. “Current indicators of influenza activity in Los Angeles County are in line with past seasons and have been rising in recent weeks.”

Health officials urged residents to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations, and suggested that everyone over six months old receive a flu shot.