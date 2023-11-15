Uncategorized
Health officials anticipating a busy winter for the health-care system
CNS, Community, health, 11/16/23

Residents are being urged to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations.

cold-or-flu

Los Angeles County reported the county’s first flu- related death of the 2023-24 flu season Wednesday.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the patient was an “elderly” resident with multiple underlying health conditions, and was apparently unvaccinated against the flu.

“Although most people recover from influenza without complications, this death is a reminder that influenza can be a serious illness,” according to a statement from the health agency. “Pneumonia is the most common complication of the flu. Flu can also aggravate underlying health conditions like heart disease or asthma. Annually, thousands of people nationwide are hospitalized or die from influenza-associated illness.”

Health officials said they are anticipating a potentially busy fall and winter for the health-care system, given a trio of circulating viruses — flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. All three have similar symptoms, and health officials urged anyone who develops symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

“Although influenza seasons are difficult to predict, we are preparing for another fall and winter season in which influenza, RSV and COVID- 19 spread concurrently in Los Angeles County,” according to the health department. “Current indicators of influenza activity in Los Angeles County are in line with past seasons and have been rising in recent weeks.”

Health officials urged residents to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations, and suggested that everyone over six months old receive a flu shot.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Health officials anticipating a busy winter for the health-care system

CNS, Community, health, 11/16/23

Prime Video releases trailer for David Oyelowo drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” says Jimmy Kimmel

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

Los Angeles freeway repair estimated at 3 weeks

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/15/23

Caribbean drama ‘Black Cake’ recognized by Critics Choice

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

Where to find cheap gas in Southern California

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/14/23

20 Days in Mariupol, American Symphony, and The Deepest Breath win Critics Choice Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

‘We are happy that our industry can take a collective sigh of relief and get back to work,’ says AAFCA Co-Founder and President Gil Robertson

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Oscars submissions deadline looms

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Check out photos from the New York Premiere of ‘Cypher’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in