‘Hero — The Extraordinary Life Of Mr. Ulric Cross’ to air on BBC

It will air on BBC Two in the UK on the eve of Windrush Day, Wednesday, June 21.

Frances-Anne Solomon’s award-winning film: “Hero — The Extraordinary Life Of Mr. Ulric Cross” will air on BBC Two in the UK on the eve of Windrush Day, Wednesday, June 21.

Prior to the television broadcast the film will have an in-person screening at the Harbour Lights PictureHouse in Southampton, UK at 5PM BST, as part of the 2023 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival,

“Hero” will continue to be available for online streaming on the BBC Two Player. The film is out now on Amazon Prime US, Amazon Prime UK, and Cineplex Canada.

“Hero” has garnered many accolades and awards since its debut at the British Film Institute in 2019 to rave reviews. This was followed by a Fifty Cinema Tour across the UK. In January 2020 it opened the PAN African Film Festival in Los Angeles, USA.

The film demonstrates the visionary storytelling style that audiences have come to expect from its innovative and trailblazing director, Frances-Anne Solomon.

The film stars Trinidad’s Nickolai Salcedo in the title role, supported by Peter Williams (“Stargate SG1″); British actors: Joseph Marcell (“Fresh Prince of Bel Air”) and Holby City’s Jimmy Akingbola; along with Ghanaian superstars, John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang and Prince David Osei.