HGTV’s stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson honored in Atlanta

The couple are hosts of “Married To Real Estate,” a show that follows the couple as they attempt to find their clients homes in seemingly unattainable, dream neighborhoods.

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements.

The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, is officially named on Tuesday, August 23rd, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate,” a show that follows the couple as they attempt to find their clients homes in seemingly unattainable, dream neighborhoods — all while managing they’re own busy family.

The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness their parents’ recognition for years of hard work.

Pictured: Egypt Sherrod, Commissioner Natalie Hall, and Mike Jackson (Photo Credit: Michael Eaton)