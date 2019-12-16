Uncategorized
High winds forecast for SoCal
Staff writer, CNS, Community, 12/16/19

WeatherLOS ANGELES (CNS) – Strong winds are forecast to whip around the Southland over the next couple of days, and a wind advisory will be in effect until tomorrow night in several areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Tuesday for the San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains and Inland Orange County areas and forecast northeast winds gusting to 40-60 mph in some of those areas.

It could be breezy in areas not covered by the advisory with gusts to 30 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills and up to 30 mph in Orange County coastal areas.

While wind is one ingredient in fire danger, firefighters are not immediately increasing deployments, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride.

“The fuel moisture is just too wet,” McBride said. “We just had rain.”

