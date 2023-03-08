Hip Hip Hooray! It’s Emancipation Day

On August 1, 1838, thousands of Jamaican slaves gathered at town centers and churches across the island in celebration after hearing the final words of the Emancipation Declaration which granted their freedom from chattel slavery.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, August 1st was declared a national holiday in 1893 as Emancipation Day. However, after Jamaica received its independence from the United Kingdom in 1962, Emancipation Day was discontinued as a national holiday. Emancipation Day was re-instituted as a national holiday under the People’s National Party by the then Prime Minister Percival James (PJ) Patterson in 1977.

The History of Emancipation Park

In the late 17th century, the community of Port Royal was the business center of Jamaica. A deadly earthquake in 1692 changed all of that when the majority of Port Royal submerged under the Caribbean sea. The English settlers who controlled the island decided to relocate to Liguanea Plain in present day St. Andrew.

Colonel Beeston, a wealthy sugar plantation owner, sold 2,000 acres of his land to British colonial government for the development of Kingston.

After emancipation, the sugar business declined significantly. Jamaicans living in the rural areas as well as immigrants from China, Lebanon, Syria and India moved in the thousands to the city of Kingston for better living conditions and business opportunities. As Kingston’s population skyrocketed, many merchants relocated to Liguanea Plain, which is referred by locals as “uptown.”

An earthquake in Kingston in 1907 hit the downtown hard, further fueling migration. This major exodus of business people to St. Andrew created a new emerging upper class. As a result of these and other factors, the St. Andrew and Kingston area was divided into two parishes.

85 acres of land were developed as the Knutsford Park Race Course for horse-racing and polo matches. Later, a group of Liguanea business owners bought the land and developed it into what is now called “New Kingston,” with the vision of a “city built within a city.”

They started the Liguanea Club [similar to a country club], a recreational and social club for the upper class St. Andrew residents. 35 acres of land including the former Liguanea Park now engulfed Emancipation Park. The club gave seven acres of the land to the Jamaican government.

In 2002 the Cabinet granted approval to transfer the land to the National Housing Trust to build and maintain the park. July of that year Emancipation Park became a reality to the Jamaican people.

A sculpture created by Jamaican artist Laura Facey was unveiled in July the following year at the entrance to Emancipation Park. The park is a commemoration of the end of slavery in the British and French colonies.

The statue titled, “Redemption Song” was created to represent the symbolic triumphant rise from the horrors of slavery to become free.

Redemption Song is made of bronze and got its name from a Bob Marley’s song of the same name. The sculpture stands 11 feet tall showing male and female figures with their heads looking up in the heavens.

Marley’s Redemption Song was inspired from a Marcus Garvey speech he gave in Nova Scotia, Canada in 1938. During the speech, Garvey said, “emancipate your mind from mental slavery none but ourselves can free our minds.”

In 1980 Bob Marley released “Redemption Song.” Another song that could also describe the Jamaican slavery experience, titled, “Survival,” released a year before.

Sources: Jamaican Government website: www.emancipationpark.org and National Library of Jamaica