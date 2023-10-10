Photo Galleries
Hip Hop connoisseurs pay tribute to Marley Marl
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/11/23

Hip Hop connoisseurs LL Cool J and Rakim performed a special tribute to this year’s “I Am Hip Hop Award” honoree Marley Marl alongside Jazzy Jeff, DJ Technician, and the Adam Blackstone Band at the 2023 Bet Hip-Hop Awards.

Paying homage to 50 years of Hip Hop, there was tribute to the iconic So So Def and its founder Jermaine Dupri which included Bonecrusher, Chingy, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz and Tyrese.

Hosted by Fat Joe and held at the Cobb Energy Centre, Kendrick Lamar received the most wins taking home the trophy for ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year’ and ‘Video Director of the Year’ with Dave Free.

South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was honored with the “Global Visionary Award” posthumously for his profound impact on the global Hip-Hop landscape and Ghanaian singer and rapper Black Sherif

took home the Best International Flow trophy. UK rappers Little Simz, Stormzy and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie are previous winners of this prestigious award that recognizes artists from around the world.

The Award show also featured special appearances by DJ Envy of “The Breakfast Club,” host of “Celebrity Squares” DC YoungFly, the cast of “The Impact: ATL” (Ari Fletcher, Lakeyah) and “Basketball Wives: LA” and “Basketball Wives: Orlando” stars (Brooke Bailey, Nique Brown, Mehgan James).

(Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET)

The complete list of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 winners are:

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE – “HER LOSS”

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

LIL UZI VERT – “JUST WANNA ROCK”

BEST COLLABORATION

LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE – “ALL MY LIFE”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

KENDRICK LAMAR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

LIL UZI VERT – “JUST WANNA ROCK”

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

ICE SPICE

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

JAY-Z – “GOD DID” (DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z , JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY)

IMPACT TRACK

LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE – “ALL MY LIFE”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (DIGITAL)

METRO BOOMIN

DJ OF THE YEAR

METRO BOOMIN

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

“CARESHA PLEASE”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)

