Hip Hop connoisseurs LL Cool J and Rakim performed a special tribute to this year’s “I Am Hip Hop Award” honoree Marley Marl alongside Jazzy Jeff, DJ Technician, and the Adam Blackstone Band at the 2023 Bet Hip-Hop Awards.
Paying homage to 50 years of Hip Hop, there was tribute to the iconic So So Def and its founder Jermaine Dupri which included Bonecrusher, Chingy, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz and Tyrese.
Hosted by Fat Joe and held at the Cobb Energy Centre, Kendrick Lamar received the most wins taking home the trophy for ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year’ and ‘Video Director of the Year’ with Dave Free.
South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was honored with the “Global Visionary Award” posthumously for his profound impact on the global Hip-Hop landscape and Ghanaian singer and rapper Black Sherif
took home the Best International Flow trophy. UK rappers Little Simz, Stormzy and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie are previous winners of this prestigious award that recognizes artists from around the world.
The Award show also featured special appearances by DJ Envy of “The Breakfast Club,” host of “Celebrity Squares” DC YoungFly, the cast of “The Impact: ATL” (Ari Fletcher, Lakeyah) and “Basketball Wives: LA” and “Basketball Wives: Orlando” stars (Brooke Bailey, Nique Brown, Mehgan James).
(Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET)
The complete list of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 winners are:
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE – “HER LOSS”
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
LIL UZI VERT – “JUST WANNA ROCK”
BEST COLLABORATION
LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE – “ALL MY LIFE”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
KENDRICK LAMAR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
KENDRICK LAMAR
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
LIL UZI VERT – “JUST WANNA ROCK”
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
KENDRICK LAMAR
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
ICE SPICE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 CENT
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
JAY-Z – “GOD DID” (DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z , JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY)
IMPACT TRACK
LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE – “ALL MY LIFE”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (DIGITAL)
METRO BOOMIN
DJ OF THE YEAR
METRO BOOMIN
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
“CARESHA PLEASE”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)