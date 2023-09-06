Sports
History of racism in hockey is revealed in ‘Black Ice’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Sports, 06/09/23

Director Hubert Davis exposes racist patterns that span generations, even highlighting stories of how sports institutions have exerted pressure on players seeking change to remain silent.

Sarah_Nurse_in_Black_Ice_Courtesy_of_Roadside_Attractions

“Black Ice,” the award-winning documentary that exposes a history of racism in hockey through the untold stories of Black hockey players, both past and present, in a predominantly white sport.

Directed by Academy Award and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Hubert Davis, “Black Ice,” masterfully navigates the challenges, triumphs, and unique experiences faced by these athletes through poignant firsthand accounts from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) hockey players past, including Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in the National Hockey League, and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu, with the stories of present stars, including P.K. Subban and Wayne Simmonds.

The film explores the deep BIPOC roots of the game, dating back to 1865 and the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes (CHL), the first all-pro league, which not only introduced the slapshot but shaped the game of hockey we know today.

Davis exposes racist patterns that span generations, even highlighting stories of how sports institutions have exerted pressure on players seeking change to remain silent.

Click to watch the trailer of the documentary which releases July 14th.

(pictured: Sarah Nurse/courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

