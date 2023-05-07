Hollywood pays tribute Marley in new film

James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, Nadine Marshall also star in “Bob Marley: One Love” which releases in theaters January 12, 2024.

There have been quite a few films about legendary reggae musician, Bob Marley.

From director Kevin Macdonald’s 2012 documentary titled “Marley” which featured rare footage and interviews with those close to him to the 2018 Emmy-nominated Netflix doc “ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff?” which centered around the 1976 assassination attempt on the icon.

Slated for theatrical release in January 2024, “Bob Marley: One Love” is the latest addition to celebrate the trailblazer’s legacy and documents Marley’s journey from his early life to later international success as a reggae superstar and spokesperson.

Hollywood is paying tribute to his legacy with the film, which is produced in partnership with the Marley family, and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as Rita.

