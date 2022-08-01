Hollywood Trailblazer Sidney Poitier Dies at 94

In 2002, Poitier received an honorary award from the Academy. During that same ceremony, Denzel Washington, became only the second Black man to win an Oscar for a leading role. In a fitting tribute, Washington said when he accepted his trophy, “Forty years I’ve been chasing Sidney. … I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps.”

Few individuals have had the impact on the entertainment industry as Sidney Poitier. He was the first bona fide Black leading man. In a career that spanned over 60 years, his dignity, grace, and intelligence on screen and off, helped paved the way for many African American performers that followed.

Born several weeks premature in Miami, Florida, on February 20, 1927, but grew up in the Bahamas. At 15, he was sent to live with an older brother in Miami. Unhappy with the racial climate in the South, he later moved to New York City, where he developed an interest in acting.

His big break in motion pictures occurred at age 22, when he was cast in the 20th Century-Fox film production, No Way Out (1950). One of a series of “race problem” pictures of the time, he played a young doctor who is assigned an unrepentant racist (played by Richard Widmark) as a patient. Like many of his films to follow, Poitier would be cast as a man that remained professional and cool despite racist taunts and violence from others.

Poitier would work steadily after that, building a resume of film roles in such films as Cry, the Beloved Country (1951), Blackboard Jungle (1955), and Edge of the City (1957).

A turning point in his career occurred when he was cast as an escaped convict handcuffed to a racist played by Tony Curtis in The Defiant Ones (1958). The following year, he would become the first Black man to be nominated for a competitive Oscar in any category, when his performance in that film received a nod for Best Actor.

In 1964, he won the statuette for his performance as an itinerant handyman who helps a group of German nuns build a chapel in Lillies of the Field (1963). This was only the second competitive Oscar awarded to a Black person and the first for a leading role.

Three years later, Poitier was at the peak of his popularity. This is due to the success of three films released in 1967. The combined box office of To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?, made him Hollywood’s biggest box office draw of that year.

By the late 1960s, Poitier would turn his attention to directing. In 1968, he directed the play, Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights, which ran briefly on Broadway. In 1971, he got the opportunity to direct his first feature film, Buck and the Preacher (1972), when the original director dropped out of the project. The western starred Poitier and Harry Belafonte who help free slaves during the Old West.

After directing a series of successful comedies beginning with Uptown, Saturday Night (1974) in which he starred with Bill Cosby, Poitier worked exclusively behind the camera for the next decade. His most commercially successful film as a director was the comedy Stir Crazy (1980), starring Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. Along with Michael Schultz, Poitier was one of only two Black directors working consistently in Hollywood at that time.

By the late 1980s, Poitier returned to acting including some notable appearance on television. He received two Emmy nominations for playing Thurgood Marshall and Nelson Mandela in Separate But Equal (1991), and Mandela and de Klerk (1997), respectively. His last film appearance was in the television movie, The Last Brickmaker in America (2001).

Poitier’s impact on the entertainment business is incalculable. Upon his death on Thursday, January 6, 2022, Poitier’s impact was felt by the flood of tributes coming from around the world.

In 2002, Poitier received an honorary award from the Academy. During that same ceremony, Denzel Washington, became only the second Black man to win an Oscar for a leading role. In a fitting tribute, Washington said when he accepted his trophy, “Forty years I’ve been chasing Sidney. … I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps.”

Poitier is survived by his widow, Joanna Shimkus, a Canadian actress that he met while working on The Lost Man (1969). Their marriage lasted nearly 46 years.

He’s also survived by five daughters, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His daughter Gina and two grandchildren preceded him in death.