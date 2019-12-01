Uncategorized
Homeless Shelter to Open in Long Beach
CNS, Community, 12/24/19

Long Beach’s Health and Human Services Department hopes to operate the housing facility with money from revenue provided in Los Angeles County’s Measure H.

Homeless shelterLONG BEACH (CNS) – A year-round homeless shelter and service center in North Long Beach is scheduled to open in June.Preliminary plans call for a 125-bed shelter/transitional housing along with space for supportive services. It will be built under a $3.375 million contract with Williams Scotsman, Inc., including installation and permitting.The first phase of the shelter will be built on the vacant part of the 99,000-square-foot parcel from 6841-6845 Atlantic Ave. The Long Beach City Council approved purchase of the parcel in February for $9.6 million.

The contract, approved by the Long Beach City Council last week, will be paid for with a $3.4 million grant from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a grant specifically for capital costs of bridge housing. The grant was received in 2018, and the money is supposed to be spent by July 1, the Press-Telegram reported.

Long Beach has committed $1.775 million for furnishings, fixtures and one-time costs for setup of the housing. That money will come from Long Beach’s general fund surpluses or the general fund reserve.

A staff report said Long Beach should be reimbursed $45 per person housed per day, about $2 million a year. That would be enough to cover utilities, maintenance and daily operations.

