Honoring Black History Month with Movies
The complete list of AFI films can be found below.
The month of February is a welcome time for the education and celebration of Black American culture and as Black History Month kicks off, the American Film Institute (AFI) has put together a movie guide highlighting select films that celebrate Black storytelling.
From timeless classics to unforgettable contemporary films that have influenced our culture, this list includes “12 Years A Slave,” “Detroit” to Jordan Peel’s “Get Out,” these films have been named to AFI lists, honored with AFI Awards, screened at AFI Festivals and selected for AFI Movie Club.