Uncategorized
Honoring Black History Month with Movies
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 02/01/23

The complete list of AFI films can be found below.

Black History Month

The month of February is a welcome time for the education and celebration of Black American culture and as Black History Month kicks off, the American Film Institute (AFI) has put together a movie guide highlighting select films that celebrate Black storytelling.

From timeless classics to unforgettable contemporary films that have influenced our culture, this list includes “12 Years A Slave,” “Detroit” to Jordan Peel’s “Get Out,” these films have been named to AFI lists, honored with AFI Awards, screened at AFI Festivals and selected for AFI Movie Club.

The complete list can be found here:

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Beyoncé announces world tour

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/01/23

Honoring Black History Month with Movies

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 02/01/23

Biden to end COVID emergency declarations on May 11

Associated Press, 01/31/23

Flybe cancels all flights after filing for bankruptcy the second time

Staff writer, UK Civil Aviation, Travel, 01/31/23

‘A Thousand and One ‘ wins award at Sundance Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Enterianment, 01/31/23

Witness the rise of a new teen hero in this week’s Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics, Comics, 01/31/23

Listeria discovered in 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 01/31/23

ABC News announces special programming for Black History Month

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, community, 01/31/23

‘Strange Love’ premieres at PAFF

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/30/23

New poster debuts for ‘Creed III’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photo credit: Eli Ade, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/30/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in