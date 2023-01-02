Honoring Black History Month with Movies

The complete list of AFI films can be found below.

The month of February is a welcome time for the education and celebration of Black American culture and as Black History Month kicks off, the American Film Institute (AFI) has put together a movie guide highlighting select films that celebrate Black storytelling.

From timeless classics to unforgettable contemporary films that have influenced our culture, this list includes “12 Years A Slave,” “Detroit” to Jordan Peel’s “Get Out,” these films have been named to AFI lists, honored with AFI Awards, screened at AFI Festivals and selected for AFI Movie Club.

The complete list can be found here: