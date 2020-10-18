Hormel makes pork-scented masks

Hormel Foods is giving away a limited number of masks that smell like bacon. The Black Label Breathable Bacon face masks feature “the latest in pork-scented technology with two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose.”

You can’t just go to the grocery store to get your free bacon-scented mask. You will have to head over to BreathableBacon.com and enter for a chance to win your very own bacon mask. Hormel Foods did not say how many masks they will be giving away but promised to donate one meal to Feeding America for each entry, up to 10,000 meals.

Winners will be announced on November 4. The company suggested that if they have enough demand for the masks, they will create another batch.

“We created an initial batch of Breathable Bacon for the most hard-core bacon lovers, but may consider a second run depending on the number of entries we receive,” the representative told TODAY Food in an email.

If bacon isn’t your thing, fast-food chain Jack in the Box recently unveiled face masks that smell like chicken to promote their Unchicken sandwich, which is made from plants. You can pick one up at jackinthebox.com, and they will be available until October 23 while supplies last.

Photo: Hormel Foods